Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.60.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Nyxoah from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
Nyxoah Stock Down 7.5 %
Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 993.28%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nyxoah will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nyxoah
Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
