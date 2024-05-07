Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Okta worth $44,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Okta by 48.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 20.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at $871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $99.25 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.73.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Okta from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.39.

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,990. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

