Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.59.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLPX. Piper Sandler raised Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Olaplex by 2,108.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 2,463.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLPX stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.34. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 9.21.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.15 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Olaplex’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

