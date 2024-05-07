Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given New $50.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OTEX. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Open Text from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 1.11. Open Text has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $45.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Open Text by 10.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 74,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Open Text by 13.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 323,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 38,366 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 23.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 5.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Open Text by 0.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

