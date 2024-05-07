Oppenheimer Raises Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $110.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James downgraded Itron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Itron

Itron Price Performance

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $107.37 on Friday. Itron has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $108.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.98.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,418,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $547,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,467 shares of company stock worth $2,752,520 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Itron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 61.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Itron by 9,150.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.