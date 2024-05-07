OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

OPRX opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.05. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 283.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 401,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 59,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 54,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

