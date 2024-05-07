Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
NYSE:OSCR opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.66. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $19.04.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
