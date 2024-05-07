Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Oscar Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.66. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $19.04.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.