Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Shares Down 5%

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.23 and last traded at $36.23. Approximately 80 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.

Österreichische Post Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23.

About Österreichische Post

(Get Free Report)

Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, Southeast and Eastern Europe, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Mail, Parcel & Logistics, and Retail & Bank. The Mail division engages in the distribution, collection, sorting, and delivery of letters and document shipments, addressed and unaddressed direct mail, and newspapers and magazines, as well as online services, such as e-letter and cross-media solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Österreichische Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Österreichische Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.