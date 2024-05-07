P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PTSI. Stephens dropped their price target on P.A.M. Transportation Services from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services

NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $17.26 on Friday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.24 million, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTSI. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

