Pacific Software (OTCMKTS:PFSF) Trading Down 4.2%

Pacific Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFSF – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 4,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Pacific Software Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

Pacific Software Company Profile

Pacific Software, Inc, a development stage company, engages in designing, developing, licensing, and operating transactional solutions worldwide. The company manages BOAPIN.com, a multi-lingual and multi-faceted commodities trading platform designed for international clients, traders, and subscribers.

