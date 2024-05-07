Pacific Software (OTCMKTS:PFSF) Trading Down 4.2%

Pacific Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFSF – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 4,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Pacific Software Trading Down 4.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.
Pacific Software Company Profile
Pacific Software, Inc, a development stage company, engages in designing, developing, licensing, and operating transactional solutions worldwide. The company manages BOAPIN.com, a multi-lingual and multi-faceted commodities trading platform designed for international clients, traders, and subscribers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Software
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.