Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Pearson Price Performance
Shares of PSO stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. Pearson has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24.
Pearson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1987 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pearson
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.