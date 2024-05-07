Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Shares of PSO stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. Pearson has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24.

Pearson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1987 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pearson by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Pearson in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Pearson by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

