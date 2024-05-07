Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $3.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.75 to $3.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.50 to $2.53 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $3.54 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

