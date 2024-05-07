Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $5.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PTON. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of PTON stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,339,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,767,000 after purchasing an additional 735,658 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,259,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,386,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,159 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 6,196,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,824,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

