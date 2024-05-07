PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Barclays

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $15.41 on Friday. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.18). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 60.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

