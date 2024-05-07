Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Pentair worth $9,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pentair alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 935.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Pentair by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Up 2.9 %

Pentair stock opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $55.26 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pentair

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.