Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.20. 78,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 86,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.
Performance Shipping Trading Up 1.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.
Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 63.28%. The company had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Performance Shipping
Performance Shipping Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Performance Shipping
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.