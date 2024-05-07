Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.20. 78,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 86,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 63.28%. The company had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSHG. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Shipping by 38.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 459,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 126,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

