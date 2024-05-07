Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. 11,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 22,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Perseus Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

