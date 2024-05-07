Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

PPC opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.77. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $36.99.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $1,332,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,565,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,691,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,097,000 after acquiring an additional 72,446 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,299,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,939,000 after purchasing an additional 328,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 300,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

