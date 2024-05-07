Piper Sandler Cuts Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $194.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $194.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Paylocity Stock Performance

PCTY stock opened at $171.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.81. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $139.40 and a fifty-two week high of $230.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $326.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.34 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Equities analysts predict that Paylocity will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 20,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total transaction of $3,376,393.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 20,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total transaction of $3,376,393.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $1,295,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,572,832.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,547 shares of company stock worth $9,356,359. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Paylocity by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 23,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Paylocity by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

