ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV) Shares Up 1.1%

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.44 and last traded at $70.44. 8,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $69.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average of $68.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period.

The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.

