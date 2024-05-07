PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk (OTCMKTS:PITPF) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk (OTCMKTS:PITPF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 7,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5,163% from the average daily volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69.

PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk Company Profile

PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk manufactures and sells cement and ready-mix concrete products in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Aggregates Quarries. The company offers Portland composite; Portland type I, II, and V; oil well; white; and TR30 white mortar cement products, as well as multipurpose mortar, thinbed, and plester plus under the Tiga Roda, Rajawali, Duracem, and Semen Jempolan brands.

