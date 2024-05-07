Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulmonx

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $28,058.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,965.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,371,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $28,058.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,032 shares of company stock valued at $469,012. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,029,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,968,000 after acquiring an additional 401,830 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the third quarter valued at about $3,846,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,646,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,992,000 after purchasing an additional 124,050 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Pulmonx by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 53,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Pulmonx by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 85,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 40,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.66. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 46.61% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The company had revenue of $18.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Articles

