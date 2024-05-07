Puma Biotechnology’s (PBYI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Puma Biotechnology Trading Down 4.9 %

PBYI stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $222.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.22 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 6.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 279,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 164,931 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

