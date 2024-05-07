Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Issued By Wedbush

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.72. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $15.21 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ESS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $239.50 to $243.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.76.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS stock opened at $255.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.93 and a 200 day moving average of $233.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $203.85 and a 52 week high of $255.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 182.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 27,313 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 30,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 30.9% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.80%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

