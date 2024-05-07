Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for UDR, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:UDR)

Posted by on May 7th, 2024

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRFree Report) – Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for UDR in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for UDR’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for UDR’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

UDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UDR

UDR Trading Up 1.7 %

UDR opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. UDR has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $44.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 225.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in UDR by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.19%.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.