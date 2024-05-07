Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for UDR, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:UDR)

Get UDR alerts:

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) – Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for UDR in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for UDR’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for UDR’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

UDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

UDR opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. UDR has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $44.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 225.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in UDR by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.19%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

