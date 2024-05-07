Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.83.

Qorvo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $96.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -131.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.82. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $121.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Qorvo will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,306,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,306,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $745,434 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 10.2% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Qorvo by 9.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Further Reading

