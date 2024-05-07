Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Quad/Graphics from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE QUAD opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. Quad/Graphics has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $787.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUAD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the third quarter worth $69,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 17.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 258.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

