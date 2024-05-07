Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.31.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RXT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Insider Transactions at Rackspace Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $71,896.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,638,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,772.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 238.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1,140.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $407.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.83. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

