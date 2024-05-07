Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.98 and last traded at $55.25. Approximately 3,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.82.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average is $65.36.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
