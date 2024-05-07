Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

RGLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,400,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 716,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a market cap of $159.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.59. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.79.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). On average, analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

