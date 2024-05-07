Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RS. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Reliance by 183.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Reliance by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Reliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,809.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,996 shares of company stock worth $29,052,928. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $292.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.39. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.12 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

