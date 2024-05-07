Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Visteon worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Visteon alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VC. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Visteon by 105.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 38.3% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the third quarter worth about $234,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visteon Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VC opened at $115.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $105.19 and a twelve month high of $159.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. Visteon had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VC. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Visteon

About Visteon

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.