Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $246.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.