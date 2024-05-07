Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,323 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,972.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,478 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $201.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.88. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.14.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

