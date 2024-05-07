Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 72,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

NYSE:NSA opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.87. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $42.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.28%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

