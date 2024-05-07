Reviewing Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (MSDL) and Its Rivals

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) is one of 670 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Morgan Stanley Direct Lending to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 0 3 3 0 2.50 Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Competitors 126 570 872 14 2.49

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending currently has a consensus price target of $21.58, suggesting a potential downside of 5.46%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 81.16%. Given Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

53.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley Direct Lending $257.26 million $231.01 million 7.29 Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Competitors $1.17 billion $87.73 million 58.37

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Morgan Stanley Direct Lending. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending pays out 63.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 9.4% and pay out 141.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 62.81% 13.08% 6.23% Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Competitors -35.13% -44.66% 0.01%

Summary

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending peers beat Morgan Stanley Direct Lending on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

