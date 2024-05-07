Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Rockwell Medical to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Rockwell Medical has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $22.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.17%. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RMTI stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.21. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Rockwell Medical from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

