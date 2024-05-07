Roth Mkm Trims Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Target Price to $8.00

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MX

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.77. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 29.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 816,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 13.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 794,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 95,231 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 382,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 375,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 157,683 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $2,908,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.