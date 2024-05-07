Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPRX. Bank of America lowered their target price on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 48.22%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 28,851 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 498.0% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 226,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 188,754 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $926,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 119,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 24,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,597,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,508,000 after purchasing an additional 224,261 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

