Rumble (RUM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Rumble to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Rumble had a negative net margin of 143.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $20.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Rumble’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rumble to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Rumble Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RUM opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.88. Rumble has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at Rumble
In other news, CFO Brandon Alexandroff sold 900,000 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $6,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert Arsov sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $288,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,423,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,206,419.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon Alexandroff sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $6,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,776 shares in the company, valued at $222,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,753,908 shares of company stock valued at $12,295,560 in the last ninety days. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Rumble Company Profile
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.
