Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 3,245 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,763 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $66.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.10.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Long purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $443,318.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

