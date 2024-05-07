Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 709.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,607 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Procore Technologies worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average is $68.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.34 and a beta of 0.78. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.20 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Procore Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $4,689,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,557,479.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $368,139.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,532,781 shares in the company, valued at $110,038,347.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $4,689,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,557,479.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,544 shares of company stock worth $41,139,271 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.