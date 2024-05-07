Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.46 Million Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,242 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $8,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,871,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,962,000.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,084,338. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLLI opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $84.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average is $75.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

