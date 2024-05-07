Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.66 Million Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 1,201.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 239,278 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Rayonier worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Rayonier by 84.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 371.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rayonier in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rayonier in the third quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RYN opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $35.29.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

RYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

