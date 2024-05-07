Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.78 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,947 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of UFP Industries worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UFPI. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $117.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.16. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $128.65.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $572,302.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at $41,437,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

