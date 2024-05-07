Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,538 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 714.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Illumina by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,101 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,042 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $118.98 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $213.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.67 and a 200-day moving average of $127.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.