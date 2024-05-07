Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 36,670 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,881 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 36,670 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of Scorpio Tankers worth $8,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.55.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.70 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

