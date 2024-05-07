Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of Sage Therapeutics worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,208,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,181,000 after purchasing an additional 175,565 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,257,000 after buying an additional 208,630 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,167,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 197.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 411,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 273,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 41.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 89,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAGE shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

