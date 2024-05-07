Savant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2,107.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,279,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085,637 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,157,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,960,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,409,000 after buying an additional 412,312 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 82.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,758,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,424,000 after buying an additional 792,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,468,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,269,000 after buying an additional 289,733 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Trading Up 3.1 %

Lincoln National stock opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.