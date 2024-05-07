Savant Capital LLC Lowers Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,620 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,894 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,507,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,216,000 after acquiring an additional 897,463 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,291,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,754,000 after acquiring an additional 573,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 313.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 732,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,856,000 after acquiring an additional 555,054 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.41.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

